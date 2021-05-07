Hops Fall 12-1 to AquaSox

In the third game of the series, the Hillsboro Hops were defeated 12-1 by the Everett AquaSox. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners sent their 2020 first-round draft picks to the mound. Arizona's 18th overall pick, Bryce Jarvis faced off against Emerson Hancock. Jarvis threw four scoreless innings, while striking out four. The righty pitched out of trouble a couple times, forcing the AquaSox to bounce into double plays in the second and third inning.

Hillsboro's lone run came in the bottom of the fourth. The Hops rally starter, Corbin Carroll came through with a one-out single to center-field. In the next at-bat, Blaze Alexander drove in Carroll with a double to right-field.

Hillsboro (1-2) and Everett (2-1) will face off tomorrow again at 6:35 pm. Catch all the action on Alt 102.3 FM with the pregame show airing at 6:05 pm.

