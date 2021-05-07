Late Rally Derails Indians from First Win

SPOKANE, Wash. - For a second-straight night Spokane took an early lead, but the Eugene offense once again found a way. The Emeralds scored a total of three runs in the 8th and 9th innings to tie the game. Eugene then put things away with four runs in the tenth inning coming off of a pair of home runs.

With the win, the Emeralds are now the lone undefeated team in the High-A West at 3-0. The Indians are the only team in the league in search of their first win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Hunter Stovall made his first start of the season Thursday night and drove in a pair of runs with an RBI single in the second inning.

Nick Bush was steady on the hill in relief. The lefty threw 3.2 scoreless innings, while allowing just two hits.

Eugene's Diego Rincones went 2-for-5 with a home run and 3 RBI. He's leading the High-A West with a 1.143 slugging percentage and ranks second with a .500 batting average.

BY THE NUMBERS

Eugene has scored at least 8 runs with at least 11 hits in each of their three games this season. Their 25 runs in three games is nine more than any other team in the High-A West.

The Indians finished the night going 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position, while the Emeralds went 5-for-11.

Spokane stole five bases tonight, pushing their season total to 10, the top mark in the High-A West.

KEY MOMENT

Spokane was clinging to a one-run lead in the 9th inning with Eugene's tying run on third because of a throwing error. Facing a 1-2 count, Patrick Bailey hit one off of Eddy Diaz's glove that tied the game and forced extra innings.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

Vancouver picked up its first win of the season, 5-2 over Tri-City. Everett exploded for 8 runs in the 6th inning on the way to a 12-1 win over the Hillsboro Hops.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The Spokane Indians and Eugene Emeralds continue with game four of their six-game series tonight, with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. Spokane starter Ryan Feltner will square off against Eugene's Seth Corry, a third round selection from 2017. Gates open at 5:30 PM with first pitch at 6:30 PM. Tickets for all Spokane Indians home games are available to purchase online at SpokaneIndians.com.

