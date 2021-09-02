Late Rally Gives Travs Victory over Wichita

September 2, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers staged a late rally to beat the Wichita Wind Surge 4-3 on Wednesday night. Down two at the seventh inning stretch, Arkansas scored twice in the seventh to tie it and then scored the eventual game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth. Michael Stryffeler got the win throwing the final two innings scoreless while Erik Manoah took the loss for Wichita.

Moments That Mattered

* Julio Rodriguez ripped a double to right-center field scoring Patrick Frick and Jack Larsen to the game with no one out in the bottom of the seventh. Arkansas missed the chance to take the lead when Rodriguez was doubled off second base on a line out.

* Kaden Polcovich hit a pop up double with one out in the eighth and then moved to third on a wild pitch. David Sheaffer then hit a comebacker to the mound but Manoah threw wildly to third base when Polcovich was too far off allowing the go-ahead run to score.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Julio Rodriguez: 1-2, 2 BB, 2B, 2 RBI

* RHP Michael Stryffeler: Win, 2 IP, H, 2 BB, 4 K

News and Notes

* The win was only the Travs fifth of the season when trailing after six innings.

* Arkansas moved back into a tie for third in the league standings with Tulsa, two games back of second place Frisco and five games behind first place Wichita.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with right-hander Matt Brash (2-1, 1.89) getting the start against righty Cole Sands (2-1, 2.93). It is Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark with first pitch at 7:10. The game will also be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from September 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.