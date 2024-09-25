Late-Rally Falls Short in Playoff-Opening 3-2 Loss to Columbus

September 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







Columbus promptly took the lead back in the top of the third as a pair of two out singles were followed by a wild pitch from Cameron that plated the second run for the Clippers, a 2-1 lead over Omaha.

Coming two outs short of a quality start, Cameron ended his night tossing 5.1 innings, adding seven strikeouts and two earned runs on eight hits and one walk. Jonathan Bowlan took the mound in the top of the sixth inning with one out in the frame and retired the next two batters including a strikeout.

After Bowlan threw a scoreless seventh, the Clippers added an insurance run in the top of the eighth off Omaha's reliever, as a solo homer opened the inning and extended the lead to 3-1.

Omaha was held scoreless for six straight innings after the O'Keefe solo homer in the second inning, collecting five hits and three walks in the scoring drought. The Chasers stranded six on base in that stretch as well, bringing the tying or go-ahead run to the plate in four of six innings in that stretch.

Bowlan pitched 2.2 innings of relief, adding three punchouts, and allowing just the one run in the process. Evan Sisk worked the ninth, putting a pair of runners on but keeping the deficit at two runs going to the bottom of the ninth.

Down by two runs with three outs to work with, Tyler Gentry led off the bottom of the ninth with a single, then Cam Devanney hit a soft single with one out, to put two runners on base. After Tyler Tolbert replaced Devanney and a wild pitch advanced both runners up a base, Omaha drew two straight walks from John Rave and Nate Eaton to load the bases and then score Gentry for a 3-2 score. The late rally fell short, however, as Drew Waters struck out and O'Keefe grounded out, to leave the potential tying run on third base and winning run on second base.

The Storm Chasers continue this week's International League Championship Series against the Clippers with a must-win game Wednesday September 25. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. CT and right-handed pitcher Chandler Champlain will make the start for Omaha in the second game of the best-of-three series.

International League Stories from September 25, 2024

