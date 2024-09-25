Trick-Or-Treat at the Ballpark Returns October 25

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Ahead of Halloween, the Louisville Bats will be hosting families for a special and spooky night of fun at Louisville Slugger Field for the fourth annual Trick-or-Treat at the Ballpark on Friday, October 25 at 5 p.m.

The celebrations include trick-or-treating on the concourse, a Halloween costume contest with prizes and a screening of the movie Hotel Transylvania on Louisville Slugger Field's giant, high-definition video board.

Tickets are now available for purchase online for the rain-or-shine event. Tickets for children ages 3-12 are available for $7.50 ahead of the event, with the price increasing to $9.50 on October 25. Tickets for guests ages 13 and older are $10 in advance and increase to $12 the day of the event. All kids ages two and under are free.

The event offers the opportunity for kids to go trick-or-treating in a fun, unique, and safe family-friendly environment. The Bats will have numerous trick-or-treating stations set up around the Louisville Slugger Field concourse, with many participating partners including Penn Station East Coast Subs, Big O Tires, Jagger's, Cambria Hotel, Norton Children's, and more providing the treats. Additional activities include pumpkin decoration, fun photo opportunities, and face painting.

In addition to trick-or-treating, guests can participate in a costume contest beginning at 6 p.m. To enter, fans should report to the third base dugout at 6:15. Categories will include most creative costume, scariest costume, cutest costume, and top duo, along with best group costume. Costume contest winners will receive a Bats Prize Pack, with a chance to win team merchandise and autographed memorabilia.

After the costume contest, guests can have a seat on the outfield grass (weather permitting) or in the seating bowl for a spooky screening of Hotel Transylvania (2012, rated PG), presented by Norton Children's. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The movie is scheduled to begin around 7:30 p.m.

Select concession stands will be open on the concourse throughout the evening serving traditional ballpark fare, similar to a Bats game. Parking is free for all guests in the main Louisville Slugger Field lot at the intersection of Main Street and Jackson Street (501 East Main Street).

