IronPigs Charities Receives $25,000 Grant from Air Products Foundation

September 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are ecstatic to announce that the Air Products Foundation has provided a $25,000 grant to IronPigs Charities, the philanthropic branch of the IronPigs, whose mission supports educational and recreational opportunities for Lehigh Valley youth, focusing on diversity and inclusion.

This grant will allow IronPigs Charities to continue to assist local youth sports leagues with facility improvements, as well as allow IPC to award local 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations in the Lehigh Valley with community grants for programs that encompass both youth education and youth recreation.

"We are deeply grateful for Air Products' unwavering support of IronPigs Charities," said Director of IronPigs Charities Anne Culhane. "As a Founding Partner, their commitment has been instrumental in advancing our mission and making a real impact here in the Lehigh Valley. We look forward to continuing this vital partnership and building on our shared success in the future."

IronPigs Charities is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, the cornerstone of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs' commitment to the Lehigh Valley community.

