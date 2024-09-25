2024 Triple-A Championship Game Heading to Las Vegas this Saturday

September 25, 2024







Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the official start time for the 2024 Triple-A Championship Game, set for Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:09 p.m. PT/10:09 ET, at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Triple-A Championship Game will see the winners of the International League and the Pacific Coast League square off to determine the 2024 Triple-A National Champion. Tickets for the game are now available HERE.

The game will be carried live to a nationwide audience on MLB Network.

"Las Vegas Ballpark is one of the top venues in all of Minor League Baseball and we are excited to once again showcase the best Triple-A teams on MLB Network as they compete for a championship in front of what we expect to be a terrific crowd," said Morgan Sword, Major League Baseball's Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations.

Grammy-nominated platinum recording artist and activist Aloe Blacc will perform the National Anthem prior to the game. Earlier this year, Blacc released his impactful track "Shine" in partnership with the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, underscoring his dedication to using music as a force for global good. In addition to celebrating the 10th anniversary of his landmark album "Lift Your Spirit" this year, he also released "Rock My Soul", a two-part EP featuring covers of classic alt rock hits. Blacc, who will release a new album in February 2025, is no stranger to professional baseball, having performed prior to the 2014 MLB Civil Rights Game at Houston's Minute Maid Park.

A pre-game Party on the Plaza tailgate event will take place outside Las Vegas Ballpark and will feature Las Vegas-area native and former contestant on NBC's The Voice, Ryan Mahoney. Fans attending the Party on the Plaza can sample special edition Triple-A Championship donuts, compliments of Saint Honoré bakery and café, while supplies last.

Following the game, a spectacular drone show will light up the skies featuring iconic Las Vegas-area landmarks and baseball-related scenes.

Noted baseball influencers DSARM (Dan Sarmiento) and the Bat Boys (Eric Shellhouse and Liam Holland) will appear at Las Vegas Ballpark and will capture behind-the-scenes content, interview players and interact with fans during the game. DSARM will conduct an interactive giveaway scavenger hunt for his followers as a part of a PlayStation 5 and MLB The Show giveaway that will provide two lucky fans with a PlayStation 5 gaming console and 24 lucky fans will win codes to download MLB The Show for free.

"We look forward to another great game on the field and we're really excited to enhance the fan experience with the appearances by Aloe Blacc and Ryan Mahoney and what will be a spectacular postgame drone show," said Aviators President & Chief Operations Officer Don Logan. "We're always proud to showcase Las Vegas Ballpark to a national television audience and we expect a tremendous night with a great crowd."

The Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals) are hosting the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians) in the International League Championship Series and the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros) are hosting the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) in the Pacific Coast League Championship Series. Those best-of-three series continue tonight, with the winners advancing to Las Vegas.

The Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles affiliate) claimed the 2023 Triple-A National Championship with a 7-6 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers. Since the Triple-A National Championship Game's inception in 2006, the Pacific Coast League has won nine of the 17 winner-take-all games against the International League. There were no playoffs held in 2021, and the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.

The team winning the National Championship will receive a cash prize to be split among their players.

