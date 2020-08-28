Late Rally Falls Short as Milkmen Win Game One

Rosemont, Ill. - The Chicago Dogs brought the tying run to second base in the bottom of the ninth inning against Peyton Gray, but the American Association's best reliever forced a Kelly Dugan groundout to cap off a series-opening win for Milwaukee. After an Adam Walker fifth-inning longball made the score 3-0 Milwaukee, K.C. Hobson hammered his seventh home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth inning to end the Milkmen shutout - but the Dogs dropped their third game in the last four tries.

Winning Pitcher: RHP Tim Dillard

Losing Pitcher: LHP Thomas Dorminy

Save: RHP Peyton Gray

Star of the Game: OF Michael Crouse. Crouse reached four times on Friday night, banging a triple in the third inning.

Next:

Who? Milwaukee Milkmen vs. Chicago Dogs, Game 2

Where? Impact Field, Rosemont, Illinois

When? Saturday, 7:05 p.m. CDT

Pitching matchup? RHP Ryan Kussmaul (Milwaukee) vs. RHP J.D. Busfield (Chicago)

Broadcast: AABaseball.TV

Extra Bite: Tyler Ladendorf led off the bottom of the ninth with a single - the first Dogs hit against Peyton Gray since Opening Night, July 3.

