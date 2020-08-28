Milkmen Shutout Dogs Behind 15 Strikeouts

The Milwaukee Milkmen and Chicago Dogs met tonight for the final time at Franklin Field in 2020, facing off in the rubber match of this three-game series. Drew Hutchison took the ball to begin the game for Milwaukee and put together a masterful outing, pitching as deep into a game as he has since he debuted with the Milkmen on August 9th.

Hutchison was consistently working 94-96 MPH with his fastball as he carved up the Dogs' lineup. He yielded only one hit, a single to catcher Logan Moore in the second inning. The Dogs did work him for a pair of walks, but he was otherwise masterful, finishing his five scoreless frames with no runs allowed and nine punchouts.

Milwaukee got on the board first in the bottom of the opening inning as Adam Brett Walker continued his torrid pace of late. The Milwaukee native launched a solo home run to left field off Chicago starter Jake Dahlberg to make it a 1-0 game, his league-leading 17th dinger of the season. That ended up being the only run that Milwaukee would need in this one. The offense did, however, push some more guys across throughout the course of the game.

Zach Nehrir dropped in an RBI single with two outs in the second inning to make it 2-0. In the fourth, Mason Davis, Nehrir, and Logan Trowbridge strung together consecutive singles that brought home Milwaukee's third run. Finally, in the eighth, Walker led off with a single then moved up to second on a one-out hit by Dylan Tice. That got DH Jose Sermo to the plate, and he laced a double that drove in Walker to make it a 4-0 ballgame.

After Hutchison's five, Karch Kowalczyk, Myles Smith, AJ Schugel, and Peyton Gray each threw a scoreless, hitless frame to finish out the contest. In total, Milkmen pitching punched out 15 Dogs on the night and finished with just the one hit allowed.

With the win, Milwaukee moves their record to 27-21 and they will once again wake up in first place in the American Association tomorrow. The Dogs, meanwhile, fall to 21-26. These two teams will now head to Chicago for a three-game series at Impact Field beginning tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

The Milkmen are heading out of town, but you can still catch the games on AA Baseball TV. A full season subscription can be purchased for $19.99.

The Milkmen head on the road for a six-game trip before returning back to Franklin Field to meet the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks on September 4th, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. For tickets and more information visit MilwaukeeMilkmen.com.

