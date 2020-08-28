Metzger Hits Walk-Off Single to Sweep Goldeyes

FARGO, N.D. - Brennan Metzger hit a walk-off single off Winnipeg's Victor Capellan (1-1, 1.30 ERA) in the bottom of the ninth inning to bring in Dylan Kelly and secure a 3-2 win for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (21-27) over the Goldeyes (25-23) in front of 1,145 fans at Newman Outdoor Field on Thursday night. The victory secured a four-game sweep of the Goldeyes for the first time since 2018.

RedHawks starter John Anderson (2-2, 2.92 ERA) was stellar again tonight, throwing 8.0 innings of two-run ball in his sixth start of the year. Anderson was in line for the win until he gave up a solo home run to Winnipeg second baseman Kevin Lachance in the eighth inning.

The RedHawks got on the board first, in the fourth inning, when Christian Ibarra singled home Drew Ward off Winnipeg starter Mitchell Lambson (4-2, 3.59 ERA) to take the lead.

After the Goldeyes added a run in the sixth, Dylan Kelly brought home Correlle Prime with an RBI single to retake the lead.

Lachance's home run in the eighth inning tied the game at two runs apiece before Metzger handed Victor Capellan his first loss of the season with his two-out, walk-off single in the ninth inning. Dylan Kelly and Sam Dexter each got on base with singles before Alex Boxwell hit into a fielder's choice that left runners on the corners with two outs in the inning and brought Metzger to the plate.

Bret Helton (4-1, 3.77 ERA) earned the win for the RedHawks after pitching a perfect ninth inning in relief of John Anderson.

The RedHawks and Goldeyes will begin a three-game Winnipeg "home" series at Newman Outdoor Field on Friday night. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

