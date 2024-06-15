Late Offense Slides Travs to Win in Tulsa

Tulsa, OK - Morgan McCullough hit a three-run home run and the Arkansas Travelers put up a pair of three-run innings on their way to a 7-4 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Friday night. The Travs broke a four-all tie with three runs in the top of the eighth inning. Blake Rambusch singled home Jared Oliva to give Arkansas a lead it would not relinquish. Oliva, Rambusch and Harry Ford had two hits each in the victory. Logan Evans was the winning pitcher after working 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Peyton Alford slammed the door with a perfect ninth to collect his third save.

Moments That Mattered

* Down by two in the sixth inning, McCullough ended a 27 inning scoreless drought for Arkansas with a three-run go-ahead blast to right-center field.

* Oliva singled opening the eighth, stole second and moved to third on a groundout before Rambusch knocked him in. After two hit by pitch loaded the bases, a Tulsa error and a sacrifice fly added to the lead.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Jared Oliva: 2-5, 2 runs, SB

* C Harry Ford: 2-4, SF, RBI

* DH Blake Rambusch: 2-5, RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas now leads Springfield by 0.5 games in the first half division race with 8 games to play after Springfield lost at home to NW Arkansas, 4-0. Tulsa is in third place and only 2.5 games behind the top spot.

* Prior to McCullough's homer in the sixth, the Travelers had their longest scoreless drought of the season at 27 full innings dating back to a two-run sixth inning on Tuesday.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with LHP Danny Wirchansky (2-3, 3.98) making the start against RHP Jared Karros (2-1, 4.21). First pitch is set for 7:00 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

