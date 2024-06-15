Missions No-Hit by the Hooks

June 15, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks Saturday night. For the first time in their franchise history (dating back to 2005), the Hooks completed a 9.0-inning no-hitter. Jake Bloss and Cesar Gomez combined to no-hit the Missions on Saturday night. Corpus Christi plated three runs in the top of the sixth inning and that was all the run support they needed. For the Missions, this is the 7th time they have been no-hit in a 9.0-inning game.

Robby Snelling was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw allowed a base hit in the second inning. In the top of the third inning, two Hooks hitters reached base. With two men down, Collin Price singled to left field. Jeremy Arocho reached on a bunt single. Snelling left the runners stranded after striking out Pascanel Ferreras.

Jake Bloss was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. The right-hander allowed walks in the second and third innings but did not allow a hit through the first three innings. He struck out two of the first 10 batters he faced.

Both clubs were held scoreless until the top of the sixth inning. Price began the inning with a home run to left field. After retiring the next batter, Ferreras doubled to left field. Jacob Melton singled to center field and Ferreras advanced to third base. Tommy Sacco Jr. drove in Ferreras with a base hit to left field. Kenedy Corona drove in Melton with a single to left field. The Missions trailed 3-0.

Through six innings of play, San Antonio was still without a hit against Bloss. Ripken Reyes, Cole Cummings and Robbie Tenerwowicz each drew walks throughout the night. The right-hander had five strikeouts along the way.

Snelling's night ended after six innings of work. The southpaw recorded his fourth quality start of the year after allowing three runs in six innings of work. Along the way, he had one walk and five strikeouts. Bobby Milacki took the mound for San Antonio in the seventh inning.

Bloss pitched into the bottom of the seventh inning before being replaced by Cesar Gomez. In 6.1 innings of work, Bloss did not allow a hit while walking three batters. Along the way, he struck out six batters. In the bottom of the seventh inning, he struck out Cummings before being replaced by Gomez.

Milacki allowed two hits across three scoreless innings for the Missions. The right-hander struck out two of the 12 batters he faced.

Gomez made it through the seventh and eighth innings without allowing a hit. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Zach Reks was the lead-off hitter. He grounded out to start the frame. Jarryd Dale struck out swinging for the second out. Reyes grounded out to finish off the no-hitter.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 3-0

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 28-33 on the season

1st 9.0-inning no-hitter for the Hooks (Established in 2005)

7th time the Missions have been no-hit in a 9.0-inning game (1st since 7/29/11)

Snelling: 2nd consecutive quality start, 4th of the year

Attendance: 4,476

Robby Snelling (Missions starter): L, 6.0 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, BB, 5 K, HR

Jake Bloss (Hooks starter): W, 6.1 IP, 3 BB, 6 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #25 MLB): L, 6.0 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, BB, 5 K, HR

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, June 16th

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 0-2, BB

Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 0-3, GIDP

Cole Paplham (#17 Padres prospect): DNP

Jacob Melton (#1 Astros prospect, #71 MLB): 1-3, R, HBP, K

Zach Cole (#6 Astros prospect): 0-3, BB, 2 K

Jake Bloss (#10 Astros prospect): W, 6.1 IP, 3 BB, 6 K

Kenedy Corona (#11 Astros prospect): 2-4, RBI

Colin Barber (#19 Astros prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will conclude their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday, June 16th. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga (1-3, 3.83) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Aaron Brown (2-2, 4.53) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. Sunday's first pitch is slated for 62:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

