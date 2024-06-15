Wichita Walk-off Midland on Sabato's Three-Run Tank

WICHITA, Kan.-The Wichita Wind Surge relied on clutch at-bats and a walk-off blast for a 6-3 victory in 11 innings over the Midland RockHounds. Wichita now secures a tied series at the minimum off of back-to-back wins, with tomorrow serving as the matinee finale.

Daniel Susac started the scoring on a line drive home run to straightaway center in the top of the second inning. The round-tripper was just the second that Zebby Matthews has given up this year and his first with the Wind Surge.

A trio of hits put Wichita ahead 2-1 in the top of the third as Luke Keaschall and Jake Rucker grounded doubles down the respective third and first base lines. Keaschall's hit pushed his on-base streak to 38 games, the highest active in all of MiLB and MLB, while Rucker's gave him his 13th RBI in June.

Midland put their own hit trio together in their half of the sixth to jump ahead 3-2, including Brennan Milone singled home the tying run Colby Thomas after his one-out triple to the left-center alley. A fielder's choice pushed home another just before the throw could reach first base.

Jeferson Morales smoked his fourth home run of the season to left field in bat-flipping fashion to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth. Neither team would put any man across for the following four innings, pushing the innings number to 11.

In the bottom of the 11th, Carson McCusker got hit by a pitch to bring in Aaron Sabato. On the first pitch he saw, Sabato deposited a walk-off three-run home run to left field to give the Wind Surge a 6-3 win. The long ball was Sabato's fourth of the season and third walk-off shot in Wichita colors.

Jared Solomon earned the win in relief, improving to 2-3 on the season after walking two to load the bases and striking out two to end the top half of the 11th.

