Springfield Sees Two-Run Lead Disappear Saturday

June 15, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (33-29) lost a tight contest Saturday night to NW Arkansas Travelers 6-5. The Cardinals will look to salvage the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

Decisions:

W: Luinder Avila (5-3)

L: Leonardo Taveras (1-2) (BS)

Notables:

Springfield has lost six straight games. It's the second time this season that's happened.

Matt Lloyd's home run in the fifth was the Cardinals' second longball of the series.

NW Arkansas has won seven straight over Springfield.

Springfield is on the verge of being swept in a six-game series at home for the first time this season.

On Deck:

Sunday, June 16 at 1:05 PM: SPR LHP Steven Matz (0-1, 0.00) - MLB Rehab vs NWA TBA

Father's Day Pregame Catch on the Field, Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, KYCW (Local), Bally Live app and MiLB.TV

