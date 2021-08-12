Late Lead Slips Away as Ports Fall in Extras

FRESNO, Ca. - Drew Romo hit a walk-off single to center field in the bottom of the tenth inning as the Ports dropped their second straight game in Fresno, falling 4-3 to the Grizzlies in extra innings on Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park.

Romo's game-winner came after the Ports (36-50) were denied in the top of the tenth. With Junior Perez starting the inning at second base, Alexander Campos was hit by a pitch with one out and Zack Gelof walked with two outs to load the bases. Lawrence Butler then lined a 3-1 pitch toward the line in right field that was run down by Zack Veen to preserve the 3-3 tie.

The Grizzlies (58-28) then loaded the bases with nobody out against Joe DeMers after an infield single and hit by pitch, setting the stage for Romo's heriocs.

The Ports jumped out to an early lead in the top of the second. With two outs and nobody on, Jose Rivas walked on four pitches and Junior Perez followed with a double to the gap in left center field to score Rivas, giving the Ports a 1-0 lead.

After Fresno third baseman Warming Bernabel clubbed a solo home run to left field off Stockton starter Pedro Santos in the bottom of the fourth, the Ports came back with single runs in the fifth and seventh. With two outs in the top of the fifth, Danny Bautista came home to score from third base on a wild pitch to put Stockton back on top 2-1. The Ports extended their lead to 3-1 in the top of the seventh when Alexander Campos hit a two-out single to right field to score Perez from third base.

The Grizzlies tied the game with single runs in the seventh and eighth. Eddy Diaz lifted a double down the left field line with two outs and runners on first and second to score one and cut the Ports' lead to 3-2 and Mateo Gil hit a two out single up the middle to score Romo in the eighth to tie the game at three.

Oscar Tovar concluded a scoreless ninth with a strikeout of Julio Carreras with the winning run on third base to send the game into extra innings.

Robinson Hernandez (5-1) got the win for Fresno, walking one and striking out one while leaving the bases loaded in the top of the tenth. DeMers (1-1) took the loss for Stockton, allowing one unearned run in the bottom of the tenth without recording an out.

The Ports will look to get back into the win column in the third of this six game series against the Grizzlies on Thursday at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm.

