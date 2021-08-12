Simon Slams Two Homers in Close Victory over Storm

August 12, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, CA - Visalia took down South Division rival Lake Elsinore 7-6 on Wednesday thanks to a combination of home runs, relief pitching, and the fact that their opponent matched them with three errors on the game.

Ronny Simon hit his 14th and 15th home runs on the season as he finished the game with two hits, two runs, two RBIs and the two aforementioned home runs. 2021 fifth round pick Caleb Roberts hit the first dinger of his career in the top of the 6th inning off of Lake Elsinore reliever Miguel Rondon, who was given the loss after giving up two of the three Rawhide home runs. His season record is now 2-3 after his second blown save.

Also hitting well for the Rawhide were rising star Glenallen Hill Jr and slugger Ramses Malave who had the other two RBIs for Visalia.

Fielding was once again a sore spot for Visalia, something that had seemingly gotten better with the new-look team. The Hide had three errors, although the fact that the Storm also had three fielding misplays may have rendered the Visalia errors null and void.

Avery Short threw 3.1 innings with two strikeouts and four earned runs as the Rawhide starter. The Rawhide relievers pitched nearly lights out as Jose Santamaria, Enmanuel Acosta and Austin Pope combined for 5.2 innings, one earned run and ten strikeouts. Acosta picked up the win, putting him at 1-2 on the year, and Austin Pope picking up his first career save.

Visalia plays Lake Elsinore again on Thursday at 7:05 pacific time.

