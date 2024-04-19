Late Inning Runs Haunt Akron in 7-2 Loss to Erie

The Erie SeaWolves struck for four in the eight to come from behind and down the Akron RubberDucks 7-2 on Friday night at Canal Park. Cleveland Guardians pitcher Sam Hentges tossed a scoreless inning in his rehab start.

Turning Point

After tying the game with a solo home run in the sixth, Erie overtook Akron in the eighth. Ben Malgeri opened the scoring by launching a two-run home run to make it 4-2 SeaWolves. Jake Holten stretched the lead a few batters later with a two-run triple to center to put Erie up 6-2.

Mound Presence

Hentges opened his rehab start and the ballgame by winning a long battle to strikeout Trei Cruz. After a single, the Guardians lefty got a ground ball to third to start the inning ending double play. Rodney Boone followed Hentges and was on fire. The left-hander struck out the first five in a row to face him. Erie got Boone for one in the fourth and one in the sixth, but he was able to limit the damage in each inning. In total, Boone tossed five innings of relief striking out seven and allowing two runs. Jack Leftwich allowed four runs over an inning and two-thirds while striking out three. Andrew Walters fanned the only batter he faced to limit the damage in the eighth. Trey Benton allowed a run in the ninth.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks got on the board quickly in the first. Petey Halpin and Kahlil Watson each singled to open the game and put runners on first and third. Erie starter Jackson Jobe balked home Halpin to make it 1-0 RubberDucks. Aaron Bracho scored Watson from second with a single into left to stretch Akron's lead to 2-0. Akron's offense was held mostly in check after the first until the sixth when walks by Alexfri Planez and Kody Huff sandwiched a Joe Lampe single to load the bases with two outs. However, Erie escaped the jam with a strikeout to keep Akron off the board.

Notebook

Hentges threw 14 pitches (10 strikes) and topped out at 93 mph...Boone's seven strikeouts are a season high...Game Time: 2:41...Attendance: 2,131.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Erie SeaWolves at Canal Park on Saturday, April 20 at 6:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Aaron Davenport (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will face off against Erie righty

Wilkel Hernandez (0-0, 0.00 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

