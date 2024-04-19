Late Inning Runs Haunt Akron in 7-2 Loss to Erie
April 19, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
The Erie SeaWolves struck for four in the eight to come from behind and down the Akron RubberDucks 7-2 on Friday night at Canal Park. Cleveland Guardians pitcher Sam Hentges tossed a scoreless inning in his rehab start.
Turning Point
After tying the game with a solo home run in the sixth, Erie overtook Akron in the eighth. Ben Malgeri opened the scoring by launching a two-run home run to make it 4-2 SeaWolves. Jake Holten stretched the lead a few batters later with a two-run triple to center to put Erie up 6-2.
Mound Presence
Hentges opened his rehab start and the ballgame by winning a long battle to strikeout Trei Cruz. After a single, the Guardians lefty got a ground ball to third to start the inning ending double play. Rodney Boone followed Hentges and was on fire. The left-hander struck out the first five in a row to face him. Erie got Boone for one in the fourth and one in the sixth, but he was able to limit the damage in each inning. In total, Boone tossed five innings of relief striking out seven and allowing two runs. Jack Leftwich allowed four runs over an inning and two-thirds while striking out three. Andrew Walters fanned the only batter he faced to limit the damage in the eighth. Trey Benton allowed a run in the ninth.
Duck Tales
The RubberDucks got on the board quickly in the first. Petey Halpin and Kahlil Watson each singled to open the game and put runners on first and third. Erie starter Jackson Jobe balked home Halpin to make it 1-0 RubberDucks. Aaron Bracho scored Watson from second with a single into left to stretch Akron's lead to 2-0. Akron's offense was held mostly in check after the first until the sixth when walks by Alexfri Planez and Kody Huff sandwiched a Joe Lampe single to load the bases with two outs. However, Erie escaped the jam with a strikeout to keep Akron off the board.
Notebook
Hentges threw 14 pitches (10 strikes) and topped out at 93 mph...Boone's seven strikeouts are a season high...Game Time: 2:41...Attendance: 2,131.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Erie SeaWolves at Canal Park on Saturday, April 20 at 6:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Aaron Davenport (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will face off against Erie righty
Wilkel Hernandez (0-0, 0.00 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from April 19, 2024
- Late Inning Runs Haunt Akron in 7-2 Loss to Erie - Akron RubberDucks
- Baysox Walk-off Altoona on Friday Night - Bowie Baysox
- Late Heroics Fall Short for Curve in Extra-Innings - Altoona Curve
- Seven Unanswered Sinks Dunks in Erie Win - Erie SeaWolves
- Rice Polishes Off Vrieling's No-Hit Masterpiece with Walk-Off Homer - Somerset Patriots
- Senators Score Early, Shutout Richmond - Harrisburg Senators
- Carson Palmquist Records 10 Strikeouts for Yard Goats - Hartford Yard Goats
- Squirrels Blanked by Senators on Friday - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Mayer, Sea Dogs Walk-Off with 3-2 Win - Portland Sea Dogs
- Ponies Drop Friday Night's Game to Reading - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Strong Pitching and Big Innings Power Reading to Second Straight Victory - Reading Fightin Phils
- Cleveland Guardians Sam Hentges to Rehab Friday at Canal Park - Akron RubberDucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Akron RubberDucks Stories
- Late Inning Runs Haunt Akron in 7-2 Loss to Erie
- Cleveland Guardians Sam Hentges to Rehab Friday at Canal Park
- Big Innings Bite Ducks in 9-3 Loss to SeaWolves
- Big Innings Bite Ducks in 9-3 Loss to SeaWolves
- April Showers and Erie Arms Dampen Akron Bats in 4-0 SeaWolves' Win