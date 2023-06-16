Late Inning Offense Leads Revoultion Past Ducks

(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 13-5 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game Father's Day weekend series at WellSpan Park.

Long Island took a 3-0 lead versus York starting pitcher Jorge Martinez in the top of the third courtesy of a two-run double to the opposite-field in left by Alejandro De Aza and an RBI single off the bat of Alex Dickerson. York got to within 3-2 in the home half of the frame versus Ducks starter Ian Clarkin thanks to a sacrifice fly from Trey Martin and a run-scoring base knock by Richard Urena.

The Flock made it 4-2 in their favor in the seventh as Tzu-Wei Lin was able to drive in Brantley Bell with an RBI single after Bell began the rally with a leadoff double. The Revolution scored 11 unanswered runs off the Ducks bullpen combined in the seventh and eighth innings to take a 13-4 advantage, highlighted by a three-run home run to right field from Drew Mendoza and York never looked back. Long Island got to within 13-5 in the ninth as Ruben Tejada tallied his first rib eye steak in a Ducks uniform when he plated Bell with a single to shallow center field.

Neither starting pitcher registered a decision in the ballgame, as Clarkin surrendered two runs on four hits in six innings pitched, walking four and striking out five for his second consecutive quality start against York and third overall in 2023, while Martinez allowed three runs on four hits in just two and one-third innings of work while walking a batter before being removed from the contest due to injury. J.T. Hintzen (4-3) picked up the win in relief, giving up one run on three hits in four and two-thirds innings out of the bullpen, striking out four. Joe Kuzia (2-2) was tagged with the loss, allowing four runs on four hits in just one-third of an inning on the mound, striking out one.

Bell led the way on the offensive side for Long Island with his first three hit performance of the campaign, including a double, a pair of runs scored, and his third stolen base.

The Ducks and Revolution continue their three-game set on Saturday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball. Right-hander Robert Stock gets the start for the Ducks making his Atlantic League debut against Revolution righty Tom Sutera (3-2, 5.40).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 27, to begin a three-game set against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Foam Fingers, courtesy of Drake's Cakes. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday! If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Simply sign up prior to first pitch at the Ticket Kiosk on the main concourse to be eligible. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

