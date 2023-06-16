Hustlers Night and Father's Day this Weekend

HUSTLERS NIGHT & FIREWORKS - SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Join us this Saturday, June 17th as we honor the beginnings of professional baseball in Lexington as we turn back the clocks and become the Lexington Hustlers! Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned, with proceeds going to Believing in Forever. And after the game, the BEST fireworks show in Lexington!

FATHER'S DAY - SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Take your dad out to the ballgame on Sunday, June 18th! Dads get in free when purchasing tickets at the box office window. Dad jokes will be provided, but feel free to bring your own!

