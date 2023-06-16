Adeiny Hechavarria's Contract Purchased by Kansas City Royals

June 16, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the contract of infielder Adeiny Hechavarria has been purchased by the Kansas City Royals organization. He will report to the team's Triple-A affiliate in Omaha, Neb.

"Congratulations to Adeiny on this well-deserved opportunity," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He is a talented player that performed very well with us, and we wish him the best of luck with the Angels organization."

Hechavarria has played in 38 games with the Ducks this season. He leads all Ducks players and is tied for fifth in the Atlantic League with 12 doubles as well as tied for sixth in the league with 34 RBIs. He is also tied for the team lead withseven home runs while totaling 29 runs, 43 hits, 78 total bases, a triple, 21 walks and a .920 OPS. The 34-year-old has reached base safely in 24 of his past 26 games going back to May 12, earning at least one hit in 21 of them. In that span, he has compiled a .295 batting average with a .911 OPS.

The Cuba native becomes the third member of the 2023 Ducks to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization. He joins right-handed pitcher Brett Kennedy (Cincinnati Reds, May 13) and Daniel Murphy (Los Angeles Angels, June 12). Hechavarria has played with seven teams during his nine-year Major League career, including parts of five seasons with the Miami Marlins (2013-17), two each with the Tampa Bay Rays (2017-18) and Atlanta Braves (2019-20) and one each with the Toronto Blue Jays (2012), Pittsburgh Pirates (2018), New York Yankees (2018) and New York Mets (2019). He has appeared in 922 MLB games, compiling a .253 batting average with 37 home runs, 273 RBIs, 311 runs, 778 hits, 116 doubles, 36 triples and 35 stolen bases.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.