July4York Announces Encore

(York, Pa.): The format of last year's highly successful July4York presented by Traditions Bank is back by popular demand, and organizers say the coming Independence Day celebration will give even more bang for the zero bucks.

Traditions Bank, presenting sponsor of July4York, and the York Revolution announced today that York's biggest July 4 party will again feature plenty of FREE fun before and after the Revs' 4:30 p.m. game against the Charleston Dirty Birds. The game itself, meanwhile, will include a few extra surprises, making that day at WellSpan Park a true daylong celebration of the country's birthday.

Highlighting the day again this year will be a post-game concert by the York Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, featuring patriotic music, a dramatic reading, and a sing-along led by the Chorus. Symphony officials confirmed they will again turn the Revolution's famous cannon into a musical instrument by featuring it in a performance of Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture" late in the concert.

Revolution officials also confirmed the return of another fan favorite, a stunning dual fireworks display inside and outside the ballpark presented by Glatfelter Insurance and launched at the concert's conclusion. The fireworks show will again launch from both outside the ballpark - from Small Athletic Field - and center field of the ballpark, in keeping with Revolution tradition, resulting in a spectacular one-two punch of pyrotechnics. Both the inside-the-park show and Small Field display will be visible to fans inside the ballpark who attend the July 4 game and concert.

Acknowledging the burn ban in effect for York County, Revolution President Eric Menzer said the team has received specific permission from the City of York to proceed with the display due to the controlled conditions at the ballpark, show leadership by pyrotechnic professionals, and the presence of members of the York City Fire Department, who are always on site during post-game Revolution fireworks shows.

"As always, we are pleased to be working with the event experts at the Revolution to bring this annual celebration to our community," said Gene Draganosky, Chair of the Board and CEO of Traditions Bank. "It is always a thrill to try to top last year's event, and we are very pleased with this year's evolution of July4York. We are looking forward to seeing our customers and neighbors there."

Menzer thanked the bank and its employees, as well as the Powder Mill Foundation, for supporting the beloved annual tradition.

"These events don't just happen by themselves," he said. "They happen because companies and organizations in our area step up to ensure these positive experiences are made available to our community. We couldn't be more grateful to them."

Gates to the ballpark will open for free after the Revolution game that evening, so that the general public may enjoy the one-hour symphony and chorus performance and the fireworks to which it will lead up.

The game itself, meanwhile, will feature special events for the special occasion. In a pre-game unveiling, neighboring Keystone Kidspace will reveal the finished product of a multi-week Independence Day-themed mosaic project. Area children who contributed to the mosaic's creation at Keystone Kidspace will take part in a special parade that will end with 10 selected young people uncovering the large mosaic that will then be on display at the ballpark.

Uncle Sam will then pop in - or, more accurately, fall in. A star-spangled parachuter will drop onto WellSpan Park's field to deliver the ceremonial first pitch of the game. Between innings, fans will again be awed by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, when the title performer will balance impossible props and objects on his hands and chin, as well as nearly anything given to him by fans in the seating bowl.

The day will kick off with the return of the Judgement Free Funzone presented by Planet Fitness on the Brooks Robinson Plaza before the game. The free event will feature inflatables, child-oriented games, and the return of the Big Boy Brass Band that wowed the crowd in 2021 and 2022.

In total, Menzer added, July4York will pack more than eight hours of entertainment into the city's largest Independence Day celebration. The event's schedule is as follows:

2:00 p.m. - Judgement Free Funzone presented by Planet Fitness opens

3:30 p.m. - gates open for ticketed fans

4:30 p.m. - pre-game festivities, followed by York Revolution vs. Charleston Dirty Birds

8:00 p.m. - gates open for free admission

8:30 p.m. - York Symphony Orchestra and Chorus performance

9:30 p.m. - fireworks display

Tickets for the 4:30 p.m. Revolution game are available at www.yorkrevolution.com/tickets.

