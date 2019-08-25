Late Inning Long Balls Give Ducks Rubber Match

(New Britain, Conn.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated New Britain Bees 6-2 on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series at New Britain Stadium.

The Bees struck the first blow after Jonathan Galvez lifted a two-out solo home run to left-center field in the second inning, taking a 1-0 lead. The score stayed this way until the top of the seventh when Clint Freeman lifted a sacrifice fly to tie game at one.

However, New Britain had an answer in the bottom of the inning as Ozzie Martinez laced an RBI single to center, allowing the Bees to retake the lead. The Ducks were far from done, though, as they put together a five-run eighth inning highlighted by a solo home run by Vladimir Frias, an RBI single from Deibinson Romero and a three-run home run off the bat of Ramon Cabrera.

Ducks starting pitcher Vin Mazzaro (7-4) picked up the win for Long Island, tossing seven innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits and two walks, while striking out three. Jose Rosario (3-2) was tagged with the loss for New Britain after allowing five runs on four hits and a walk in one inning of relief. Pedro Beato earned his fourth save of the season after coming in to get the final out of the game.

Long Island returns home on Monday, August 26, to begin a four four-game series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Lefty Darin Downs (3-3, 2.89) makes the start for the Ducks and will face off against a Blue Crabs starter that is still to be announced.

