Five-Run Eighth Propels Ducks To Late Come-From-Behind Win

(New Britain, CT) - The Long Island Ducks (23-19, 66-46) defeated the New Britain Bees (19-23, 54-57) 6-2 at New Britain Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of a three-game weekend series and the final regular-season head-to head meeting between intra-division rivals.

New Britain starting pitcher Devin Burke registered a no-decision in the ballgame despite allowing just one run on seven hits in seven innings pitched, walking one while striking out a season-high nine as the right-hander notched his second consecutive quality start and fifth overall. Long Island starting pitcher Vin Mazzaro (7-4) earned the win in the matinee affair, giving up two runs on five hits (one home run) across seven innings of work, walking two and striking out three. Pedro Beato retired the only batter he faced for his fourth save of the campaign.

New Britain took a 1-0 lead versus Mazzaro in the bottom half of the second inning courtesy of a solo home run to left field off the bat of 2019 Liberty Division All-Star Jonathan Galvez, his team-leading 17th four bagger of the season. With the score all knotted at one after the fans stretched in the seventh, the Bees took their second advantage of the day 2-1 thanks to a run-scoring base knock produced by Ozzie Martinez with one man down that allowed pinch-runner Jared James to hustle home all the way from second base after he entered the game for Mike Carp who led off the frame with a double into the right field corner for his sixth two-base hit of the year. The one-run cushion was short lived as the Ducks answered in a big way just one half-inning later against losing pitcher Jose Rosario (3-2), scoring five unanswered runs to jump out in front for the first time 6-2 and never looked back, with the big hits coming from Vladimir Frias, who got the visitors even with a one-out solo home run to right for his second big fly in as many games against the boys from the Hardware City, a go-ahead RBI base knock by Deibinson Romero, and a three-run tater tallied by Ramon Cabrera, the seventh hit in the last nine at-bats for the backstop of the Flock in the last two ballgames (four singles, a double, two home runs, five RBI's and five runs scored). New Britain threatened in the eighth and ninth due to four walks issued by Cody Mincey, but the Bees would have nothing to show of the free passes as they stranded all four runners on base, with Beato shutting the door by retiring Darren Ford on a line drive to L.J. Mazzilli in left to end it, handing the home team their 26th blown lead resulting in a loss in 2019. Ford, Bijan Rademacher (season-high nine-game hitting streak), Carp, Galvez, and Martinez each had a hit apiece in the losing effort.

The Bees return New Britain Stadium on Monday, September 2nd when they welcome in the Somerset Patriots to the Nutmeg State in a battle between Liberty Division foes. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 P.M. It's a special Labor Day matinee game in the Hardware City, so spend it with the Bees as part of a Dollar Monday! Filed Box tickets and Martin Rosol Hot Dogs are just ONE DOLLAR EACH!

