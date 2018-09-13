Late Homers Not Enough for Ducks in Comeback Bid

(Sugar Land, Texas) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Sugar Land Skeeters 5-3 on Wednesday night in the second game of a six-game series at Constellation Field.

Neither side plated a run over the first three innings of the game. Following a one-hour, one-minute rain delay, Sugar Land took the lead in the fourth on a two-out, three-run home run to left-center field by Tony Thomas. An RBI single by Denis Phipps in the sixth and a run-scoring error in the seventh extended the lead to five.

Long Island closed to within 5-2 in the eighth on a two-out, two-run home run to left by Anthony Vega. Daniel Fields led off the ninth with a leadoff solo homer to right, but the Ducks could inch no closer.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Matt Larkins pitched three innings for the Ducks, allowing a hit and two walks while striking out three. Dallas Beeler also tossed three innings for the Skeeters, yielding one hit while striking out one. Alex Wimmers (3-0) picked up the win after pitching a scoreless fourth inning, striking out two. Chris Pike (1-1) took the loss, conceding four runs on five hits over three innings of relief with one strikeout. Felipe Paulino collected his 33rd save despite allowing a run on one hit in the ninth.

The Ducks and Skeeters continue their six-game series on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 7:05 p.m. CDT at Constellation Field. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on the Ducks official Facebook page, YouTube channel and at LIDucks.com. Left-hander Jake Fisher (7-7, 4.03) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Skeeters righty Konner Wade (8-5, 3.16).

