Updated Atlantic League Playoff Scenarios

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - With four games remaining in the 2018 regular season, one playoff berth remains in the 2018 Atlantic League playoffs. The Sugar Land Skeeters clinched the second half Freedom Division title on Wednesday night, while the Lancaster Barnstormers clinched a playoff berth as a wild card entrant. The Long Island Ducks and York Revolution remain in contention for the fourth and final postseason spot.

The Ducks will play their final four games of the season on the road against the Sugar Land Skeeters at Constellation Field this Thursday through Sunday, while the Revolution will host the Somerset Patriots at PeoplesBank Park for four games Friday through Sunday. The following are the updated playoff scenarios for both teams (see attached table as well):

The Long Island Ducks will clinch the second half Liberty Division title with:

-Three wins in any of their final four games

-Two wins and one Somerset Patriots loss

-One win and two Somerset Patriots losses

-Three Somerset Patriots losses

The Long Island Ducks will clinch a postseason berth, either as the second half Liberty Division champion or as a wild card entrant, with:

-Two wins in any of their final four games

-One win and Somerset winning one, two or all four of their remaining games

-Three Somerset Patriots losses

The York Revolution will clinch a postseason berth as a wild card entrant with:

-Four Ducks losses and no more than two wins over Somerset

-Three Ducks losses and exactly one win over Somerset

If the Ducks clinch a playoff berth in any fashion, they will face the Somerset Patriots in the Liberty Division Championship Series. Should the Revolution clinch a playoff berth, enabling a double wild card scenario, York (fourth best overall record) would face Sugar Land (best overall record) in the Freedom Division Championship Series. Lancaster (second best overall record) would face Somerset (third best overall record) in the Liberty Division Championship Series. As per league rules, if two Wild Card teams are in separate divisions, they shall play the Division Champion in their respective division (regardless of record) in order to ensure each division has a representative in the Championship Series. If the two Wild Cards are from the same division, a seeding system shall determine playoff opponents, based on each of the four club's overall regular season win/loss records. The team with the best record shall play the team with the fourth-best record, and the team with the second-best record will play the team with the third-best record.

