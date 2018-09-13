Martinez Walks It off in Extra Inning Opener

September 13, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





(Waldorf, MD.) - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (22-37) won the series opener against the New Britain Bees (27-33) 5-4, on a bases loaded walk-off single in the 12th inning.

The scoring got started early on the night, as the Bees put up a pair of runs in the top of the first. After a failed bunt attempt began the inning, Casey Delgado issued a walk to James Skelton for the first baserunner of the night. That was followed by a two-run homerun from Deibinson Romero, his 18th long ball of the season, that put New Britain ahead 2-0.

After stranding two runners in scoring position in the first, the Blue Crabs evened things up with a pair of runs in the second. Three straight singles started the frame, with Jose Gonzalez driving in Angelys Nina for the first run. A sacrifice bunt from Francisco Rosario moved Craig Maddox and Gonzalez to second and third, setting up an RBI single from Ryan Strausborger to tie things at 2-2.

Devon Rodriguez kept the offense going in the bottom of the third, as he led off the inning with a single. A single from Frank Martinez moved him around to third, which would allow him to score on an error at shortstop and give Southern Maryland a 3-2 lead on the night.

A scoreless fourth inning ensued, before New Britain would retake the lead with two runs in the top of the fifth. Vinny Siena began the inning with a single, moving all the way to third on a double from Darren Ford. A single from Skelton followed, scoring both runners to give New Britain a 4-3 lead. It didn't last long though, as Martinez tied things back up in the bottom half of the inning with a solo homerun.

Both starters worked into the sixth inning, as Delgado and Rainy Lara both traded scoreless frames. The bullpens took over from there, picking up where the starters finished the night with back-to-back scoreless innings to send the tie game to the ninth.

The Bees offense threatened in the top half of that inning, drawing three straight walks after a flyout and caught stealing started the inning. Devin Raftery was then brought on in the bases loaded jam, getting a flyball to strand all three inherited runners and keep the game even. A quick 1-2-3 inning in the bottom half of the inning sent the game to extra innings, the 14th extra-inning game for the Blue Crabs on the season.

Pitching was dominant to start the extra frames, as neither side could get anyone on base through the first two extra innings. New Britain got things going again in the 12th inning, beginning with a leadoff walk to Romero. Two batters later Angelo Songco sent a ball of the left field wall, earning him a double but Romero was caught trying to score from first. A pair of walks followed that, loading the bases with two outs in the inning. Paul Clemens (4-8) worked out of it by getting a popup that ended the inning.

Rosario led off the bottom half of the inning, immediately putting the winning run in scoring position. After a groundout moved Rosario to third, an intentional walk was issued to Edwin Garcia. A strikeout followed, before a walk to Jon Griffin loaded the bases with two outs in the inning. Martinez then sent a line drive up the middle on the first pitch of his at-bat, bringing home Rosario for the 5-4 walk-off win.

The Blue Crabs return to action Friday, September 14th for the second game of the series against the New Britain Bees. First pitch in the final series of the 2018 season is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. on Friday at Regency Furniture Stadium.

For more information on the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, or to reserve your seat today for any of the Blue Crabs upcoming home games, please visit our website at somdbluecrabs.com or call us at 301-638-9788.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.