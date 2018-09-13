Barnstormers Erase Early Deficit To Take Rubber Game From Bees

(New Britain, CT) - The Lancaster Barnstormers (33-27, 71-52) defeated the New Britain Bees (27-32, 60-62) 5-3 at New Britain Stadium on Wednesday evening to take the rubber game of a three-game series in the Hardware City. The Bees close out their 72 game regular-season home schedule in 2018 with an overall record of 37-35.

New Britain starting pitcher Devin Burke registered a no-decision in the ballgame, allowing three runs on six hits in six innings pitched, walking three and striking out five. Lancaster starting pitcher Jonathan Albaladejo (9-7) earned the victory after giving up three runs on seven hits across six and two-thirds innings on the mound, walking two and while striking out six. Huascar Brazoban fired a scoreless inning of relief in the bottom half of the ninth for his fourth save of the campaign.

New Britain took a 3-0 lead versus Albaladejo in the bottom of the second inning as they mounted a rally against the veteran right-hander with two out and the bases empty. Jamar Walton singled, and Jonathan Galvez followed with a double to put runners at second and third. James Skelton was next, and the Bees backstop drove in both of his teammates with a base knock to right field to give the Bees an early 2-0 advantage. Vinny Siena kept the hit parade going when he plated Skelton by way of an RBI single to make it 3-0 in favor of the boys from the Hardware City. Lancaster would slowly chip away at the three-run deficit, eventually tying the game at three in the top of the fifth thanks to a Blake Gailen RBI fielder's choice that scored Stephen Perez after the Barnstormers shortstop singled with one out earlier in the frame. The visitors would add single runs in seventh and eighth innings against Bees reliever and losing pitcher Evan DeLuca (0-1), who was making his Atlantic League debut, courtesy of a sacrifice fly from Gailen and a run-scoring single by Perez, giving the game its final score of 5-3. Galvez and Deibinson Romero each had two hits en route to the loss, while Skelton drove home two for his fifth multi-RBI game of the year.

