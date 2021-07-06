Late Flurry of Runs Favors Florence in Win over Lake Erie

FLORENCE, KY - The Y'alls and the Crushers scored just one combined run through five innings, but the two teams scored 14 total runs over the final three innings with Florence getting just a few more than the Crushers in a 9-6 win at Y'alls Ballpark Tuesday night.

Florence (23-13) has won four games in a row and wins its first game of the season against Lake Erie. The Crushers drop to 19-17, and the loss snaps their three-game winning streak.

With a 1-0 Crushers lead entering the bottom of the sixth inning, the Y'alls bats finally woke up with five runs. Harrison DiNicola tied the game with a grounder up the first base line, and the first baseman dropped the throw to plate a runner from third. Later in the inning, Taylor Bryant hit an RBI-single to right field and Axel Johnson unloaded on a ball to right field for a three-run shot.

The two sides traded runs in the seventh inning to make the score 6-2 in favor of the Y'alls, but Lake Erie would not give in. The Crushers scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to tie the game. Bryan De La Rosa, Zack Gray, and Brody Wofford each recorded RBI-singles, and one run scored on an error in left field to tie the game at six. The inning could have been much worse for Florence, but Jared Cheek came out of the bullpen to record all three outs, including forcing a ground out with the infield in to cut down a runner trying to score from third.

In the bottom of the eighth, it was the Y'alls turn not to quit against J.T. Perez. Four consecutive batters reached base with two outs, as Connor Crane dropped a hit into right field to score one run and Luis Pintor smacked a line drive up the middle to score two more for a 9-6 lead.

Andrew McDonald pitched a clean ninth inning with two strikeouts for his third save of the season. Cheek gets the win thanks to his tough work in the eighth inning, and Perez gets the loss. Lefty Hayden Wheeler started the game for Florence and lasted 4.2 innings. He allowed one run on three hits and three walks. Paul Hall Jr. got the start for Lake Erie and pitched 5.2 innings with three walks and five strikeouts. He allowed four runs (zero earned). The teams committed six combined errors; of the 15 runs scored, just seven were earned.

The teams rematch tomorrow night, Wednesday, July 7, with a 6:31p ET first pitch. Edgar Martinez for Florence matches up against Tyson Cronin for Lake Erie. Gates at Y'alls Ballpark open an hour before first pitch.

