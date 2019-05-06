Late Curve Rally Not Enough in Loss to Baysox

CURVE, Pa. -- The Altoona Curve rallied for five runs in the eighth inning but it wasn't enough as the Bowie Baysox finished off a 10-5 win on Monday at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Baysox (8-23) scored early and often against Curve (15-15) starter James Marvel (Loss, 3-3), jumping on him for two runs and three hits in the third. Mason McCoy hit a lead-off double and TJ Nichting followed with a single to set up first and third for Rylan Bannon, who hit a slow roller to shortstop that went down as an error on Brett Pope to bring home the first run. Carlos Perez added an RBI single later in the inning to give the Baysox a 2-0 advantage.

McCoy brought home a run in the third with an RBI single and Perez drilled a three-run homer to left in the fourth to push Bowie's lead to 6-0 as Marvel departed three batters later. Marvel allowed a season-high six runs and ten hits in 4.2 innings with two strikeouts and one walk.

Meanwhile, Baysox starter Hunter Harvey (Win, 1-2) dominated the Curve lineup. After allowing a first-inning, lead-off single to Jared Oliva, Harvey retired the next 15 batters he faced before Jason Delay's bloop single to right leading off the sixth. Harvey gave up two hits in six scoreless innings with five strikeouts and one walk. It was Harvey's longest pitching performance since July 5, 2014.

The Baysox added another run in the seventh when Ademar Rifaela hit a lead-off homer to center off Beau Sulser. The homer ended Sulser's scoreless streak at 16.0 innings, the second-longest streak by a Curve pitcher this season and the first run he allowed in Double-A.

Angel German tossed a scoreless eighth, which sent the Curve into the bottom of the inning trailing 7-0, when they rallied for five runs on four hits and sent nine men to the plate against the Baysox bullpen.

Brett Pope worked a two-out walk and Oliva followed with his second single. The inning continued when Bralin Jackson hit a grounder to third and Oliva beat the fielder's choice play at the second base bag, loading the bases for Bligh Madris, who ripped a two-run single up the middle off Zach Muckenhirn. Taylor Grover relieved Muckenhirn after the Madris single and Logan Hill greeted him with a line-drive, RBI single to left-center. Hunter Owen then walked to load the bases and bring up the tying run in the form of Jerrick Suiter, who plated two more runs with a single up the middle. The inning ended with Owen tagged out at the plate when he got hung up between third and home after Suiter's single.

Vicente Campos was called on for the ninth to keep it a 7-5 deficit, but the right-hander allowed three runs on four hits in the inning. Rylan Bannon hit a lead-off single and Rifaela followed with a two-run homer to right, his second of the game. Later in the inning, Jesmuel Valentin tacked on another run with an RBI double to right, giving the Baysox a 10-5 lead that Tyler Erwin would finish off with a scoreless ninth.

Suiter extended his hitting streak to six games with his eighth-inning single while Oliva reached base three times with two hits and a walk. Delay collected his seventh hit in his last three games and 11th in his last six.

The Curve and Baysox will play the middle game of their three-game series Tuesday night at 6 p.m. Right-hander Pedro Vasquez (2-0, 2.67) will toe the rubber for the Curve against Baysox left-hander Zach Lowther (2-2, 2.66)

Tuesday's game is another Two-for-Tuesday, presented by Atlantic Broadband, featuring 2-for-1 specials on tickets, hot dogs and small popcorn. It's also a Never Waste Old Tickets game, where fans can exchange any unused tickets from previous seasons for a bleacher or grandstand ticket to that night's game.

