Heyward Named Eastern League Player of the Week

RICHMOND - Flying Squirrels outfielder Jacob Heyward has been named the Eastern League Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday afternoon. Heyward was selected as the league's top player for the span of April 29-May 5.

In his five games played, Heyward hit .389 (7-for-18) with three home runs, nine RBIs and four runs scored.

After missing seven games while on the injured list, Heyward was activated on Wednesday and hit a home run on the first pitch of that morning's game in Bowie. He also added a two-run homer in his next plate appearance in the third inning.

Heyward picked up another three-RBI performance with two hits on Friday against Altoona.

To wrap up his week, Heyward hit a three-run homer in the third inning on Sunday against Altoona to open an early 4-0 lead in a 6-0 Flying Squirrels win.

For the season, Heyward is batting .340 with four homers, 12 RBIs and a 1.097 OPS in 20 games played.

The selection marked the first Player of the Week award for Heyward in his career and the first for a Richmond player this season.

