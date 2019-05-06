Harvey and Rifaela Shine in 10-5 Win

May 6, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release





Altoona, PA - Hunter Harvey retired 15 in a row in a six inning shutout effort and Ademar Rifaela homered twice as the Baysox bested Altoona 10-5 in the series opener Monday night. The ten-run outburst was a season best for the Baysox.

The Baysox got going early as Mason McCoy gave the Baysox a lift in his Eastern League debut. After being called up from Frederick, McCoy doubled and scored and with two down in the third inning and then drove home a run on a bouncing ball through the right side of the infield to lift the Baysox to a 3-0 lead in the fourth.

Bowie broke the game open with the long ball in the fifth inning. Carlos Perez, who already had an RBI-single on the night, lifted a three-run home run into the first row of bleacher seats beyond the left field wall. His first of the year made it 6-0. In the seventh inning, Rifaela homered to straight-away center and it looked like the Baysox would coast to the finish line on top 7-0.

That was largely due to the great start from Harvey. He allowed a leadoff single to open the game and then retired the next 15 batters consecutively. All-in-all, Harvey went a season-high six innings allowing two hits and no runs while striking out five to get his first win of the year.

Altoona did not go away. The Curve rallied with two down in the eighth inning to score five runs to get within 7-5. The rally featured seven consecutive Altoona batters reaching base in the frame.

But the Baysox opened it back up in the ninth inning. With a man on Rifaela did it again - this time with a soaring home run over the right field wall landing in front of the famed rollercoaster. It was his second of the night and third of the year and the Baysox led 9-5. They would add another on an RBI-double from Jesmuel Valentin to garner the final total at 10-5.

The Baysox look to build on their Monday evening win Tuesday night as LHP Zac Lowther is scheduled to make the start. Coverage begins 20-minutes prior on wnav.com, baysox.com and via the Tune-In App by searching Baysox.

And the Baysox head home for a weekend series with Richmond beginning Friday, May 10th at 7:05 p.m. Get tickets at 301-464-4865 or purchase online at baysox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.