Crawford's Blast Earns Monday Night Win in Richmond, 3-2

RICHMOND, VA - Rashad Crawford broke a 2-2 tie with a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to cap a 4-for-5 day at the plate in the Thunder's 3-2 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Monday night.

The Flying Squirrels held the Thunder offense to just two runs through 8.1 innings despite losing starter Garrett Williams to an apparent injury prior to the top of the second. Richmond's bullpen turned to catcher Matt Winn with one out in the ninth and Rashad Crawford hammered the first pitch he saw over the right field wall to give the Thunder the final margin. Crawford's four-hit game was the third of his career and first since July 18, 2018 when he was playing with the Tampa Tarpons.

Daniel Alvarez earned his Eastern League-leading fifth win of the season with two scoreless innings of relief.

The Squirrels grabbed the first two runs of the game, in the second and third inning respectively, before the Thunder offense awoke in the fourth inning. Angel Aguilar and Jorge Saez socked back-to-back home runs off reliever Connor Overton to tie the game at two. It was the Thunder's first time with back-to-back home runs since August 10, 2018 when Mandy Alvarez and Brandon Wagner homered in consecutive at-bats against Harrisburg. The three home runs in the game matched a season-high, set on Friday night in Harrisburg.

Right-hander Brody Koerner went the first five innings on Monday night, allowing two runs on six hits and four walks. Brooks Kriske followed with two scoreless frames of relief to extend his scoreless streak to 16 consecutive innings.

