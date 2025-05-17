Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 17, 2025
May 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The New York Liberty defeat the Aces, 92-78, in New York
Breanna Stewart led the charge with a team-high 25 PTS, 8 REB, and 3 AST. Natasha Cloud added 22 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST, and 3 STL to seal the win.
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 17, 2025
- Fever Dominance in Opener a Product of Relentless Effort - Indiana Fever
- Sky Lose 58-93 in 2025 Season Opener in Indiana - Chicago Sky
- Indiana Fever Open 2025 Season with Emphatic 93-58 Victory over Chicago Sky - Indiana Fever
- Las Vegas Aces Fall to New York 92-78 in Season Opener - Las Vegas Aces
- Bonner Moves into Third Place on WNBA Career Scoring List in Fever Debut - Indiana Fever
- 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty Unveil Championship Ring - New York Liberty
- A Look Ahead at the 2025 Season - Seattle Storm
- Sky Open 2025 Regular Season on Road in Indiana - Chicago Sky
- Valkyries Open up Long-Awaited Golden State Era on Friday Night - Golden State Valkyries
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.