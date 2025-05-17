Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 17, 2025

May 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The New York Liberty defeat the Aces, 92-78, in New York

Breanna Stewart led the charge with a team-high 25 PTS, 8 REB, and 3 AST. Natasha Cloud added 22 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST, and 3 STL to seal the win.

