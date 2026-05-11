Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 10, 2026
Published on May 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Los Angeles Sparks 105-78 and had 5 players in double-digits
Chennedy Carter: 22 PTS | 2 STL Jackie Young: 20 PTS | 9 AST | 5 REB | 2 3PM A'ja Wilson: 19 PTS | 4 REB | 3 AST | 2 BLKS Chelsea Gray: 16 PTS | 5 AST | 3 REB | 4 3PM NaLyssa Smith: 12 PTS | 6 REB | 2 AST | 2 BLKS
This is their first win of the regular season!
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 10, 2026
- Las Vegas Aces Bounce Back with 105-78 Win over Los Angeles - Las Vegas Aces
- Second Quarter Surge Leads Valkyries over Mercury in Home Opener - Golden State Valkyries
- Liberty Take OT Win at Washington in First Road Test - New York Liberty
- Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 5.10.26 - Seattle Storm
- Storm Defeat Sun in Home Opener, 89-82 - Connecticut Sun
- Tiffany Hayes and Cecilia Zandalasini Injury Update - 5/9/26 - Golden State Valkyries
- Sparks Sign Guard Kate Martin to Player Development Pool - Los Angeles Sparks
- Connecticut Sun Host Home Opener Presented by TD - Connecticut Sun
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