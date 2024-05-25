Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 25, 2024

May 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Las Vegas Aces put together a complete team effort to take down the Indiana Fever, 99-80

Four Aces' scored in double-figures in the win at home led by A'ja Wilson's 29 PT, 15 REB double-double

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

