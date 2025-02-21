Las Vegas Aces Sign Crystal Bradford to Training Camp Contract

February 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces announced today that they have signed 6-0 guard/forward Crystal Bradford to a training camp contract.

Selected as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks, Bradford saw action in 15 games as a rookie and averaged 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. She returned to the WNBA court for Atlanta in 2021 and contributed 8.8 ppg and 3.8 rpg, while shooting 42.9% from the field over 24 games before being sidelined by a right foot injury on Aug. 24, 2021. Bradford played in one preseason game for Los Angeles in 2023 and was waived prior to the start of the season.

She currently is averaging 16.0 ppg and 13.0 rpg midway through week 3 (as of 2/20/2025) of her second season playing in Athletes Unlimited. In 2023 AU, Bradford finished seventh on the final league leaderboard and set the AU single-season record for offensive rebounds with 55.

Bradford has extensive international experience, competing in China, Finland, Israel, Poland and Turkey. Before returning to the United States to play in AU, she competed in China for the 2024-25 Shanghai Sharks, for whom she posted averages of 17.7 ppg, 12.4 rpg and shot 56.5% from the field over 18 games.

The Michigan native was a four-year standout at Central Michigan and earned 2013 Mid-American Conference Tournament MVP honors after leading Central Michigan to the championship and its first NCAA Tournament berth since 1984. Later that year, Bradford won a gold medal playing for the 2013 USA World University Games Team in Kazan, Russia.

