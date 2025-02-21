Katie Lou Samuelson Returns to Seattle

February 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today signed forward Katie Lou Samuelson. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Samuelson spent the 2024 season with the Indiana Fever, playing in 37 games with an average of 18 minutes per game. She put up 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists while adding depth at a forward position. In 2022, Samuelson played for the Los Angeles Sparks, where she had a career-best season. She averaged career highs of 9.7 points and shot 35.2% from three, while starting in 29 of the 32 games she appeared in.

"Lou brings a special combination of length, versatility and the ability to space the floor as a knockdown shooter. We know her to be a fierce competitor, great teammate and someone who will instantly impact our team," said Seattle Storm General Manager Talisa Rhea. "We are thrilled to welcome Lou and her family back to Seattle."

Having played for the Storm in 2021, Samuelson is no stranger to the franchise. She was part of the inaugural Commissioner's Cup Championship roster and was with the team during Head Coach Noelle Quinn's first year alongside Ezi Magbegor. Samuelson appeared in 27 games, 24 of which she started. She averaged 7 points, shot 35.1% from the three-point line and had career best marks in overall field goal percentage (45.6%) and rebounds per game (3.5). During the Storm's lone playoff game in 2021, Samuelson scored a career high 18 points while shooting 60% from the field.

"This feels like a full circle moment. I am thrilled to be back with the Storm, reunited with Noey and so many players that I've played alongside over the years," said Samuelson. "It's an honor to be part of an organization that sets the standard, and I'm looking forward to building together and the chance to compete for a championship."

Samuelson was selected by the Chicago Sky as the No. 4 overall pick of the 2019 draft after a standout career at UConn from 2015-2019. This will be the first time since 2018 that she is on the same roster as former UConn teammate, Gabby Williams. While at UConn, Samuelson had three selections to an AP All-American Team and was ACC Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018.

Samuelson won gold with the FIBA Americas U16 team in 2013, and in 2019, she was a member of the USA FIBA AmeriCup team that won a gold medal. She was named to the 3×3 Olympic qualifying team ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics but was unable to participate due to illness.

Storm Season Tickets, Mini and Flex Plans and Group and Premium Experiences are available for the 2025 season, while single game tickets will go on sale in the spring. For more information, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.