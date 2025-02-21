New York Liberty Sign Isabelle Harrison

February 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The reigning WNBA Champion New York Liberty signed 6-3 veteran forward, Isabelle Harrison, in open free agency.

"We are excited to welcome Izzy Harrison to the Liberty family and look forward to the positive impact she will have on and off the court," said Liberty Head Coach Sandy Brondello. "Having originally drafted her with Phoenix, she has consistently demonstrated the ability to impact games on both ends. Izzy's versatility and commitment strengthens our post rotation and makes her an ideal fit for our team as we pursue another championship in 2025."

Harrison (30), a Nashville, Tenn. native, has spent seven total WNBA seasons between Phoenix, San Antonio, Dallas, and most recently, Chicago. Isabelle has appeared in 203 regular season contests, starting in 102, where she amassed career averages of 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on a combined 47.4% from the field. Additionally, Harrison has reached three postseasons throughout her career (2016, 2021-2022).

