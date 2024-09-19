Lancers Fall in Season Opener

September 19, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cranberry Twp, PA - The Omaha Lancers opened their regular season against the Madison Capitols at the 2024 USHL Fall Classic. The Lancers put out a good showing in the pre-season

finishing it with a 4-3-0-0 record. They would look to pick up where it left off in the pre-season today in Pennsylvania.

The Madison Capitols got off to a solid start limiting Omaha's scoring chances. Eventually, Madison would get a power-play opportunity, and they would score on it. Forward Ryker Lee would skate to the top of the slot with no Lancer around him before Lee would rip it top shelf to give Madison a 1-0 advantage. The Lancers would rev up the offensive pressure on the Caps, unfortunately Omaha would miss the net on a plethora of shot attempts. It would lead to Madison withholding a 1-0 lead going into the second period of play.

In the second, Madison would pick up where it left off as forward Aiden Long would cash-in on a 2-on-1 opportunity to stretch Madison's lead at 2-0. However, the Omaha Lancers would come back with forward Ben Osiashvili scoring off a Luke Baker shot off the end-boards before Osiashvili would be on the doorstep to bury it; cutting the deficit in half at 2-1. Shortly thereafter, the Lancers would get a power-play opportunity, and they would score on it. Forward Caden Lee would skate out in front of the Madison net before Lee would put one past the Capitol netminder to knot it up at two goals apiece heading into the third period.

Early in the third, things begin to unravel for the orange and black. Just 35 seconds into the final frame, Madison forward Mason Moe would score off a turnover to

put the Caps back out in front at 3-2. Shortly after, Caden Lee would be given a 5 minute major kneeing infraction. Madison's power-play would go to work with forward Ryker Lee cashing on another tally to give the Capitols a 4-2 lead.

After Madison's 4th goal, the Lancers would challenge the marker, they would lose the challenge putting Madison on a 2-man advantage. Madison forward Finn Brink would score on the 5-on-3 to extend Madison's lead at 5-2. The Capitols would add another on the 5 minute power-play, as Mason Moe would get on the board again to triple their lead at 6-2.

The Lancers would not be completely empty handed, as forward David Deputy would score on a short-handed breakaway to cut the deficit to 6-3. However, Madison's Drew Waterfield would put one away for good measure to help ascend Madison to a 7-3 win.

The Lancers will be back in action tomorrow at Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania to take on the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. Puck drop is at 4:15 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky. Additionally, you can stream tomorrow's game on YouTube.

