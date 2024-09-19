Power Play Propels Madison to 7-3 Victory over Omaha

September 19, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

After a record breaking season, the Madison Capitols turned the page onto 2024-25 season on Thursday. The game against Omaha was a matinee and the first of two for the Caps as part of the 2024 DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic. Madison got off to the best possible start they could by collecting two points with the 7-3 victory.

The special teams portion of the game proved to be crucial with 39 total penalty minutes. Madison was sent to the man advantage seven times during the game on Thursday and clicked at a 57.1% rate. That included three power play goals in the third period alone. Ryker Lee scored twice on the man advantage for Madison, and he would add an assist to his name to become tied for the league's leading scorer through three total games this season.

Mason Moe led the team with four goals in the preseason, and after one game of the regular season, he is tied with Ryker Lee as he scored two, one at even strength and one on the power play, on Thursday.

Scoring in this one meant a little more to Capitols forward Bobby Cowan. He tallied the team's third goal of the third period against his former team. He was acquired by Madison from Omaha in a trade during the offseason. This was his first game with Madison, and it happened to be against his former team.

Other players collecting points in the game were Colton Jamieson (0-1=1), Aron Jessli (0-2=2), Diego Johnson (0-3=3), Jet Kwajah (0-1=1), Aiden Long (1-0=1), Alex Lunski (0-1=1), Charlie Michaud (0-1=1), Austin Moline (0-2=2), and Drew Waterfield (1-1=2). For Jessli, Kwajah, Lunski, Moline, and Waterfield, the points were their first career USHL points.

Capitols goaltender Caleb Heil stopped 16 of 19 shots sent his way from Omaha in his Capitols debut.

Madison has a three-game winning streak at the annual event after winning both games last season. This is the second consecutive season where the Capitols were able to score seven goals in the first game of the season. In the first game of the 2023-24 season, Madison defeated Des Moines 7-2.

The Capitols will face a Nebraska-based team again on Friday when the team squares off with the Lincoln Stars. Puck drop is set for 1:15 pm CT with the game broadcasted on FloHockey. Updates can be found on the team's social media pages.

