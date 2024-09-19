Fighting Five: Saints Wrap up Fall Classic against Tri-City

CRANBERRY TWP, PA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (0-1-0-0, 0 pts) finish the USHL Dick's Sporting Goods Fall Classic on Thursday against the Tri-City Storm (0-0-1-0, 1 pts).

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Slow Start

In Wednesday's loss, the Fighting Saints fell behind just 34 seconds into the contest. Dubuque trailed Sioux City 3-0 before the Saints converted their lone goal of the night.

The Fighting Saints scored first in 39 of 62 regular season games last season, winning 29 of those games.

2. Killing Time

The Saints' penalty kill stopped both Sioux City chances on Wednesday, including a 5-on-3 penalty kill for 1:24. Dubuque's penalty kill last season was the best in the Eastern Conference at 84.0% and was perfect in the opener.

During the two-man disadvantage, Luke Malboeuf and Matthew Desiderio played the majority of the time as the two defensemen on the ice. The Saints blocked multiple shots on their way to the kill.

3. Cornforth Converts

The Saints' most experienced player entering the season scored their lone goal of the opener on Wednesday, when Gavin Cornforth netted the Saints' goal. Cornforth played in his 112th USHL game on Wednesday night.

His goal came on the power play as he picked up a loose puck, brought it to the circle and snapped a shot into the net. It was Cornforth's 20th career goal.

4. Dubuque Defense

The Saints missed defenseman Josh Niedermayer due to suspension in the opener on Wednesday, but the former Arizona State Sun Devil will return on Thursday for his Dubuque debut.

The Saints' lineup on Wednesday featured three 2007-born defensemen, and Niedermayer will add more experience to the lineup on Thursday as a 2004-born player.

5. Stormy Skies

The Storm dropped its opener on Wednesday, surrendering a two-goal lead to Youngstown before losing in overtime. Tri-City entered the season looking to replace the production from Trevor Connelly, who finished second in the USHL last season with 78 points. Connelly was drafted in the first round by the Vegas Golden Knights in June, leaving Artemi Nizameyev as the team's leading returner.

Nizameyev scored 49 points in 50 games played last season in his second campaign with the Storm. Tri-City also saw the departure of goaltender Cameron Korpi, who played in 47 of 62 games last year with 26 wins and an .892 save percentage.

Thursday's matchup begins at 4:15 p.m. CDT at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex and can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

