Phantoms Drop 2-1 Decision to Sioux City

September 19, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release







CRANBERRY TWP., PA - Despite plenty of opportunities throughout the game, the Youngstown Phantoms (1-1-0-0, 2pts) fell to the Sioux City Musketeers 2-1 Thursday afternoon at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

"I loved our first period," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "Our third period, I thought our pressure was great. It's one of those early season games that can get a little sloppy at times. Overall, happy with our effort this weekend, lots to build on."

After a scoreless first, a slew of penalties in the middle of the second helped get Sioux City on the board. The Musketeers' Justin Stupka cashed in after a few whacks at a loose puck near the right post, just getting in behind Owen Lepak (18 saves). The Stupka goal was part of a sequence where the Phantoms were on the penalty kill for 7:25 straight. Just as the Phantoms got to their first man advantage of the game, a bad bounce sprung Tate Pritchard on a breakaway, and he snapped a wrister from the hashmarks past Lepak at 18:32 to double the Sioux City lead.

Youngstown got on the board just after the halfway point of the third. Jakub Hes, playing in his USHL debut, slipped a backhander through the five-hole of Samuel Urban (23 saves) at 11:03, trimming the Musketeers' lead to 2-1. Youngstown pushed hard for a tying goal, but the Phantoms could not find a tying marker, dropping their first contest of the season.

The Phantoms will take to the road for a four-game swing through Madison, Chicago, and Cedar Rapids before returning to Covelli for their home opener on October 18 against the Lincoln Stars.

By The Numbers

Shots - 24

Saves - 18

Power Play - 0/3

Penalty Kill - 4/5

Goals - Hes

Assists - Rucinski, Young

