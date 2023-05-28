Lancaster Rained Out At Gastonia

For the second consecutive day, the Lancaster Barnstormers and Gastonia Honey Hunters have been postponed due to persistent rains in North Carolina.

The two clubs are scheduled to play a doubleheader Monday afternoon at 1:35. Both games will be seven innings. Jacob Lemoine (1-2) will make the start in the first game, and Nile Ball (0-1) will take the hill in the second game.

One game from the current series will be made up as part of a doubleheader when the Honey Hunters come to Clipper Magazine Stadium, June 20-22.

