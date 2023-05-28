Five Unanswered Runs Spur Ducks to Waddle-Off Win

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 5-4 in waddle-off fashion on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Southern Maryland took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on Braxton Lee's RBI double and K.C. Hobson's RBI single off Ducks starter Ian Clarkin. An RBI single by Michael Baca in the third and a solo homer to center by Hobson in the fourth made it a 4-0 ballgame.

Long Island cut the deficit in half in the fifth on sacrifice flies to center field by Anthony Peroni and Boog Powell off Blue Crabs starter Daryl Thompson. Brian Goodwin's solo homer to center in the sixth made it a one-run game at 4-3.

It remained that way until the bottom of the ninth when Joe DeCarlo launched a leadoff solo homer to left, tying the game at four. The Ducks then won it in the 10th when Sam Travis' sac fly to right plated Powell with the winning run.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Clarkin tossed six innings, giving up four runs on eight hits while striking out six. Thompson threw six and one-third innings of three-run ball, allowing eight hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Kevin Quackenbush (2-2) picked up the win with two scoreless innings in relief, striking out three. Andre Scrubb (1-1) suffered the loss, surrendering two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks in one and one-third innings.

Adeiny Hechavarria led the Flock offensively with two hits and two walks. Daniel Murphy also collected a pair of hits.

The Ducks continue their homestand on Tuesday night when they open a three-game series against the York Revolution. It's a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark! If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Simply sign up prior to first pitch at the Ticket Kiosk on the main concourse to be eligible. Right-hander Wladimir Pinto (0-0, 5.68) gets the start for the Ducks against Revolution righty J.T. Hintzen (1-3, 8.39).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

