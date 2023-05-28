NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Revs' Winning Streak Snapped in Charleston

May 28, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release


(Charleston, WV): The York Revolution saw a three-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday night, falling 5-2 to the Charleston Dirty Birds in front of 4,333 fans at GoMart Ballpark.

The Revs led 2-0 into the bottom of the sixth inning when the Dirty Birds took advantage of a York error and pieced together the crucial rally with a four-run inning.

York opened the scoring by manufacturing a run in the top of the third. Richard Urena led off with an infield single and went first-to-third on a bloop base hit by Trent Giambrone who took second on the throw. That set up Tomo Otosaka who lifted a sac fly to left, plating Urena with the game's first run.

Nellie Rodriguez drilled an opposite field homer to right leading off the sixth, extending the lead to 2-0. It was his fourth long ball of the year and 55th of his Revs career, one shy of cracking the franchise's all-time top five.

Revs starter Nick Raquet dominated the first five innings, allowing just a pair of singles, but a leadoff walk to Jalen Miller in the bottom of the sixth started things in motion for the Dirty Birds. Dwight Smith Jr. ripped a grounder to first that appeared to be a possible double play ball, but Rodriguez' throw sailed into left field putting runners at second and third with no outs. Telvin Nash got Charleston on the board with a sac fly to left center, and with the infield in, Bobby Bradley tied the game with a base hit up the middle. Charleston's momentum continued as Justin O'Conner blooped a base hit to right putting runners at the corners and chasing Raquet after 5.1 innings. Diego Goris greeted reliever Andrew Gross with a game-tying fielder's choice grounder, and Mitch Ghelfi brought home one more on a double to right for a 4-2 Charleston lead.

The Dirty Birds put up another run with two outs in the seventh as Smith Jr. doubled to left center and scored on a broken bat bloop single by Nash.

The Charleston bullpen took it from there, holding the Revs without a hit over the final three innings. Joan Martinez, Williams Jerez, and Ricardo Gomez (fifth save) finished it off for Birds starter Kit Scheetz (2-3) who picked up the win.

Raquet (3-2) suffered the loss, allowing just one earned run out of four runs total.

Notes: Giambrone extended his league-best on-base streak to 22 consecutive games and has now hit safely in 19 of his last 20.

Next: York righty Carlos Espinal (0-0, 3.38) faces Charleston right-hander Troy Bacon (0-1, 3.60) in game three of the four-game series on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 3:45 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

Check out the York Revolution Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...

Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2023


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent York Revolution Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central