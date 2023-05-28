Revs' Winning Streak Snapped in Charleston

May 28, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(Charleston, WV): The York Revolution saw a three-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday night, falling 5-2 to the Charleston Dirty Birds in front of 4,333 fans at GoMart Ballpark.

The Revs led 2-0 into the bottom of the sixth inning when the Dirty Birds took advantage of a York error and pieced together the crucial rally with a four-run inning.

York opened the scoring by manufacturing a run in the top of the third. Richard Urena led off with an infield single and went first-to-third on a bloop base hit by Trent Giambrone who took second on the throw. That set up Tomo Otosaka who lifted a sac fly to left, plating Urena with the game's first run.

Nellie Rodriguez drilled an opposite field homer to right leading off the sixth, extending the lead to 2-0. It was his fourth long ball of the year and 55th of his Revs career, one shy of cracking the franchise's all-time top five.

Revs starter Nick Raquet dominated the first five innings, allowing just a pair of singles, but a leadoff walk to Jalen Miller in the bottom of the sixth started things in motion for the Dirty Birds. Dwight Smith Jr. ripped a grounder to first that appeared to be a possible double play ball, but Rodriguez' throw sailed into left field putting runners at second and third with no outs. Telvin Nash got Charleston on the board with a sac fly to left center, and with the infield in, Bobby Bradley tied the game with a base hit up the middle. Charleston's momentum continued as Justin O'Conner blooped a base hit to right putting runners at the corners and chasing Raquet after 5.1 innings. Diego Goris greeted reliever Andrew Gross with a game-tying fielder's choice grounder, and Mitch Ghelfi brought home one more on a double to right for a 4-2 Charleston lead.

The Dirty Birds put up another run with two outs in the seventh as Smith Jr. doubled to left center and scored on a broken bat bloop single by Nash.

The Charleston bullpen took it from there, holding the Revs without a hit over the final three innings. Joan Martinez, Williams Jerez, and Ricardo Gomez (fifth save) finished it off for Birds starter Kit Scheetz (2-3) who picked up the win.

Raquet (3-2) suffered the loss, allowing just one earned run out of four runs total.

Notes: Giambrone extended his league-best on-base streak to 22 consecutive games and has now hit safely in 19 of his last 20.

Next: York righty Carlos Espinal (0-0, 3.38) faces Charleston right-hander Troy Bacon (0-1, 3.60) in game three of the four-game series on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 3:45 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2023

Revs' Winning Streak Snapped in Charleston - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.