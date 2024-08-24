Lancaster Loses Homer Fest

August 24, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Seven balls cleared the fences Saturday evening, but it was a pitch that went in the opposite direction that produced a lead Long Island never lost.

Kole Kaler scampered home from second on a wild pitch to break a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the second inning, and the Ducks held on for an 8-6 victory over the Lancaster Stormers in the middle game of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Lancaster was able to retain a 1 1/2 game lead over York in the North standings while the Ducks climbed back to within three in the three-team race.

Kaler opened the seventh with a single to right center off A.J. Alexy and advanced to second on Nick Heath's sacrifice bunt. With Yonny Hernandez batting at 1-1, Alexy bounced a pitch past Chris Proctor, which kicked high on the net. Proctor needed a second to determine where the ball had deflected, and Kaler took advantage of the opportunity, just beating Proctor's throw back to the plate.

Long Island scored five runs off Lancaster starter Oscar De La Cruz in his six innings of work. Heath connected to open the game. Ryan McBroom and Chance Sisco whacked consecutive shots in the third as the Ducks built a 4-2 lead. Leobaldo Cabrera tied the game back at 5-5 with a leadoff blast to left in the sixth inning, ending a streak of nine straight outs for De La Cruz.

Chad Sedio connected for the Stormers with a man aboard in the second inning. Doubles by Niko Hulsizer and Joe Stewart, plus a triple by Sedio made it 4-4 in the third inning.

The longest homer of the night staked Lancaster to its lone lead. Mason Martin hit a 463' monster off David Griffin in the bottom of the fifth for the 5-4 advantage that was quickly erased on the Cabrera jolt.

Lancaster had an opening in the bottom of the sixth when Sedio was hit by the first pitch offered by Jake Fishman (1-0), and Proctor dropped a bunt single ahead of the plate, but Fishman struck out the next three batters to set up the go-ahead run. Al Alburquerque fanned the side in the seventh as well.

Ramon Santos recorded the final six outs for his 10th save, yielding the final blow of the night, a homer by Isan Diaz to right center with one out in the ninth.

Brady Tedesco (2-3) will make the start for the Stormers in the rubber game of the series on Sunday afternoon. He will be opposed by fellow lefty Mike Montgomery (6-5). Fans may tune into FloBaseball, beginning at 2:55.

NOTES: Diaz doubled for the seventh consecutive game, drove in a run for the 10th straight game and hit safely for the 13th straight contest...With 16 homers, Martin has as many as any Stormer in a season the past two years...Proctor has nine hits in his last four games...He swiped his 40th base in the eighth inning...Ross Peeples is still one win from Butch Hobson's Stormers record of 452...Former first baseman Jeremy Todd (2005-07) was honored prior to the game for his selection to the Top 20 Players in franchise history list.

Subject: LI 8, Lan 6 (box)

Game Date: 08/24/2024

Long Island Ducks 8 AT Lancaster Stormers 6

YTD YTD

Long Island AB R H BI AVG Lancaster AB R H BI AVG

Heath, N CF 3 1 2 2 .250 Dues, D 2B 3 0 0 0 .323

Hernandez, Y 2B 4 1 0 0 .311 Howard, G RF 5 0 0 0 .324

McBroom, R 1B 5 1 1 1 .264 Diaz, I SS 5 1 2 1 .312

Sisco, C DH 4 1 1 1 .261 Hulsizer, N LF 5 1 1 0 .268

Cabrera, L LF 4 1 2 2 .227 Martin, M 1B 5 2 2 1 .305

Antonini, A C 3 0 0 0 .287 Stewart, J CF 4 1 1 1 .267

Kohlwey, T RF 4 0 1 0 .214 Sedio, C DH 3 1 2 3 .252

Encarnacion PR,RF 0 0 0 0 .245 Proctor, C C 4 0 2 0 .260

Racusin, Z 3B 3 0 0 0 .309 Loehr, T 3B 3 0 1 0 .266

Pantoja, A 3B,PH 1 1 1 0 .239

Kaler, K SS 4 2 2 1 .300

35 8 10 7 37 6 11 6

Long Island 2 0 2 0 0 1 1 0 2 - 8 10 0

Lancaster 0 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 - 6 11 0

2B--Diaz, I SS (19), Hulsizer, N LF (11), Stewart, J CF (5). 3B--Heath, N

CF (3), Pantoja, A 3B,PH (1), Sedio, C DH (1). HR--Heath, N CF (5),

McBroom, R 1B (18), Sisco, C DH (16), Cabrera, L LF (1), Diaz, I SS (13),

Martin, M 1B (16), Sedio, C DH (6). RBI--Heath, N CF 2 (21), McBroom, R 1B

(66), Sisco, C DH (45), Cabrera, L LF 2 (4), Kaler, K SS (12), TOTALS 7

(0), Diaz, I SS (49), Martin, M 1B (45), Stewart, J CF (12), Sedio, C DH 3

(24), TOTALS 6 (0). HP--Antonini, A C (11), Sedio, C DH (5). SH--Heath, N

CF (0). SB--Hernandez, Y 2B (4), Cabrera, L LF (2), Proctor, C C (40).

CS--Encarnacion PR,RF (5).

LOB--Long Island 4, Lancaster 8. DP--Y. Hernandez(2B) - Z. Racusin(3B) - R.

McBroom(1B).

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Long Island

Romano, S 4.0 7 4 4 2 2 1 3.64

Griffin, D 1.0 1 1 1 0 2 1 4.36

Fishman, J (W,1-0) 1.0 1 0 0 0 3 0 2.57

Alburquerque, A 1.0 0 0 0 0 3 0 3.09

Santos, R (S,10) 2.0 2 1 1 1 1 1 0.66

9 11 6 6 3 11 3

Lancaster

De La Cruz, O 6.0 5 5 5 2 3 4 4.39

Alexy, A (L,1-1) 2.0 1 1 1 0 2 0 1.17

Engler, S 1.0 4 2 2 0 1 0 4.82

9 10 8 8 2 6 4

WP--Alexy, A (2). HB--Fishman, J (1), De La Cruz, O (8). SO--Hernandez, Y,

McBroom, R, Sisco, C, Cabrera, L, Antonini, A, Kohlwey, T, Dues, D, Howard,

G 2, Diaz, I 2, Hulsizer, N 2, Martin, M 2, Stewart, J, Loehr, T.

BB--Heath, N, Hernandez, Y, Dues, D 2, Loehr, T. BF--Romano, S 20 (72),

Griffin, D 4 (47), Fishman, J 5 (30), Alburquerque, A 3 (48), Santos, R 9

(163), De La Cruz, O 26 (246), Alexy, A 7 (30), Engler, S 6 (37).

P-S--Romano, S 75-43, Griffin, D 12-10, Fishman, J 14-10, Alburquerque, A

13-10, Santos, R 26-16, De La Cruz, O 86-57, Alexy, A 28-17, Engler, S

30-17.

T--2:42. A--5328

Weather:

Plate Umpire - Pete Lakkis, Field Umpire #1 - Bill Reuter, Field Umpire #3 - Scott Hart

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.