Ducks Victorious Over Stormers in a Slugfest

August 24, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Lancaster, PA) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 8-6 on Saturday evening in the middle game of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Long Island took a 2-0 lead in the top half of the first inning on a leadoff home run to right field by Nick Heath and an RBI single from Leobaldo Cabrera against Lancaster starting pitcher Oscar De La Cruz. Lancaster tied the game at two in the second on Chad Sedio's two-run home run to centerfield off Ducks starter Sal Romano.

The Flock took a 4-2 advantage in the third on back-to-back solo home runs from Ryan McBroom and Chance Sisco. The Stormers got even in the bottom of the frame on a Joe Stewart run-scoring double and a Sedio RBI triple. Lancaster jumped out in front 5-4 in the fifth on Mason Martin's solo home run to right. The visitors tied the ballgame in the sixth as Cabrera's first four-bagger in a Ducks uniform cleared the left field wall.

Long Island took a 6-5 lead in the seventh when Kole Kaler hustled home all the way from second base on a wild pitch thrown by reliever A.J. Alexy. The Ducks added a pair of insurance runs in the ninth courtesy of Kaler's RBI single and Heath's run-scoring three-base hit. The Stormers cut the deficit to 8-6 in the last of the ninth on an Isan Diaz solo tater to right center off Ramon Santos, but the right-hander retired the next two batters in succession to complete a six-out save giving him a team-leading ten saves on the campaign.

Neither starter factored in the decision. Romano allowed four runs on seven hits in four innings pitched, walking and striking out two batters. De La Cruz surrendered five runs on five hits over six innings of work, walking two and striking out three. Jake Fishman (1-0) picked up the win after tossing a scoreless inning on one hit and three strikeouts. Alexy (1-1) was tagged with the loss, giving up a run and a hit in two innings on the mound along with a pair of strikeouts.

Heath tallied two extra-base hits, two RBIs and a run scored along with a walk and a sacrifice bunt, while Cabrera also collected two hits, a pair of rib-eye steaks, a run scored and a stolen base.

The Ducks and Stormers wrap up their three-game set on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Left-hander Mike Montgomery (6-5, 4.59) gets the start for the Flock against Stormers southpaw Brady Tedesco (2-3, 4.52).

The Ducks return home on Friday, August 30, to begin a four-game set against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Bucket Hats, courtesy of Merch & Swag. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check and 50% off your first online or mobile app order as fans exit the ballpark. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

