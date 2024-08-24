High Point Takes Down Southern Maryland, 11-2

August 24, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

WALDORF, Md. - High Point manager shook up his line-up and the Rockers responded with an overwhelming 11-2 win over Southern Maryland on Saturday night at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Left fielder Gilberto Jimenez had four hits to lead the Rockers' 15-hit attack. High Point hit a season-high seven doubles while Jimenez, Trey Martin and Aidan Brewer all rocked home runs.

Jimenez scored three times and hit a pair of doubles while driving in a pair of runs. Ryan Grotjohn had three hits while Michael Martinez and Brewer each drove in a pair of runs.

The win leaves the Rockers at 23-19 in the second half, 5.5 games behind South Division-leading Charleston (29-14), which defeated Staten Island on Saturday night.

The Rockers used back-to-back doubles from Connor Owings and Martinez to score a pair of runs in the top of the first. Jimenez led off the game with a single and then stole second base. After Grotjohn flew out to center, Owings doubled off the wall in center to plate Jimenez. Martinez lifted a fly ball down the right field line that fell just out of the reach of any Blue Crab as Owings scored and Martinez wound up on second. Evan Edwards then singled home Martinez as the Rockers took a 3-0 lead.

High Point starter Matt Solter (W, 2-2) put the first three Blue Crab batters on base via a pair of hits and a walk. Anthony Brocato grounded to Martinez at third who stepped on the bag but his throw to the plate was not in time, allowing a run to score and leaving High Point with a 3-1 lead.

In the third Southern Maryland's Josh Broughton singled, stole second and took third following a throwing error by Rockers catcher Nolan Watson. Broughton then scored on a sac fly off the bat of Jomar Reyes.

Trey Martin hit a mammoth homer to left off Southern Maryland starter Garrett Martin (L, 6-8) with one out in the fourth to push High Point's lead to 4-2. Brewer followed with a double and scored on a Jimenez double to put the Rockers up 5-2.

Watson was hit by a pitch with one out in the sixth, moved to third on a double by Jimenez and then scored on a sac fly from D.J. Burt. After Alex Merithew replaced Martin, Grotjohn doubled home Jimenez for a 7-2 Rockers lead.

Aidan Brewer homered with Martin aboard in the top of the seventh as High Point surged to a 9-2 lead. Jimenez added a solo shot in the eighth with Martinez driving in Grotjohn to put the Rockers up 11-2.

The third and final game of the series is slated for a 2:05 p.m. start on Sunday at Regency Furniture Stadium.

NOTES: Manager Jamie Keefe shook up his line-up on Saturday, starting Gilberto Jimenez in left field, D.J. Burt in center and Trey Martin in right. The infield included Evan Edwards at first, Aidan Brewer at second, Ryan Grotjohn at short and Michael Martinez at third with Nolan Watson behind the plate...High Point will send Cam Bedrosian (6-3, 2.75) to the mound on Sunday to face Blue Crab righty Spencer Johnston (5-5, 5.86).

Atlantic League Stories from August 24, 2024

