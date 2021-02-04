Lambson Returns to Goldeyes for Fifth Season

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes re-signed left-handed pitcher Mitchell Lambson on Wednesday.

Lambson was 4-4 with a 4.82 ERA in 12 starts for the Goldeyes last season. The Montclair, California native finished seventh in the American Association in strikeouts (65), sixth in innings pitched (74.2), and tied for second in walks per nine innings (1.7). Lambson allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his 12 starts, pitched at least six innings in nine of them, and was named American Association Pitcher of the Week for July 3rd-12th.

"Mitch is one of our core guys who has been with us for a long time," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "He's very consistent and takes the ball every fifth day, sometimes on short rest if need be. He does whatever the club needs, gives you everything he's got, and gives you a good chance to win a ballgame every time he's out there."

In 2019, Lambson was voted the American Association's Pitcher of the Year in which he ranked first in the league in wins (13), fifth in ERA (3.11), second in strikeouts (133), and set a Goldeyes' single-season record with 150.2 innings pitched. Since joining the Goldeyes in 2017, the 30-year-old left-hander ranks second among American Association pitchers with 8.9 wins above replacement (WAR).

Lambson will become just the eighth pitcher to appear in a fifth season with the Goldeyes, and the 30-year-old left-hander is currently sixth in franchise history in wins (32), fourth in ERA (3.76, minimum 300.0 innings), fourth in strikeouts (340), and fourth in innings pitched (402.0). Lambson has pitched six innings or more in 40 of his 51 starts in a Goldeyes' uniform. He was a member of the Goldeyes' 2017 American Association championship team, and posted a 2.57 ERA in six playoff relief appearances.

Lambson heads into his 11th overall season in professional baseball, and was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 19th round in 2011 out of Arizona State University (Tempe, Arizona). The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Lambson is 63-36 (.636) lifetime with a 3.44 ERA in 765.0 career innings pitched, and has reached the Triple-A level with three different Major League organizations. During his time at Arizona State, Lambson helped the Sun Devils reach the College World Series in 2009 and 2010, and was tied for second in program history with 102 appearances upon his departure.

The Goldeyes now have 10 players under contract for the 2021 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which is scheduled to begin in May.

2021 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

RHP Ryan Dull

C Lucas Herbert

OF Logan Hill

OF Tyler Hill

LHP Mitchell Lambson

RHP Josh Lucas

1B Kyle Martin

OF Max Murphy

RHP Eduard Reyes

OF Liam Scafariello

The Winnipeg Goldeyes and the American Association intend to play the 2021 season, and expect a schedule to be released in the coming weeks.

