Cougars to join Major League Baseball Partner League, the American Association, for 2021 season

February 4, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars are pleased to announce that they will be joining the American Association for the 2021 season.

Through Major League Baseball's One Baseball initiative, the American Association will be under the umbrella of Major League Baseball for the first time this year. The American Association plays a 100 game schedule which will include 50 games at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field, beginning in May. The 11-team league includes teams in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Canada.

"The Kane County Cougars have been associated with Major League Baseball for the past 30 seasons. We are pleased that relationship will continue with the Cougars joining one of Major League Baseball's "Partner" Leagues. We look forward to working with Dr. Bob and the Kane County Cougars for many years to come" said Morgan Sword, Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations for Major League Baseball.

"We look forward to welcoming our loyal fans back to beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field this spring. After a year without baseball we know how much everyone is looking forward to enjoying a summer night at the ballpark with the crack of the bat, a pork chop sandwich, a cold beer and the crazy antics of Ozzie and Annie, capped off by a spectacular fireworks show" said Cougars Vice President and General Manager Curtis Haug.

"We are so excited to be joining the American Association, a well established league playing in great midwestern cities. We are honored that they have selected us," added Cougars Owner Dr. Bob Froehlich. "Our fans can look forward to watching more mature, experienced players than they have seen at Kane County in the past. Our roster will feature players who have AA, AAA and MLB experience and are now entering their prime years."

"It's my honor to welcome the Kane County Cougars to the American Association. The Cougars are a storied ballclub in professional baseball and they will add to our story in the American Association," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "We believe the fans of the Kane County Cougars will embrace the higher level of play and our culture of playing to win. I promise the fans of Kane County the temperature around our playoff chase will be like nothing they've experienced before in affiliated baseball. In the American Association, we focus on competition and playing to win each game."

An announcement of the 2021 schedule will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead.

Tickets for the cancelled 2020 season will be honored for 2021. Please contact tickets@kanecountycougars.com with any questions regarding 2021 tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from February 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.